Iran: Washington violence a consequence of Trump actions – President Rowhani

Tehran, Jan. 7, 2021 The violence that struck the U.S. Congress was a consequence of President Donald Trump’s actions during his four-year term, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said on Thursday.

“What is happening in the U.S. shows the considerable damage to this great country’s image that this person (Trump) has caused,” Rowhani said on state television.

Democracy has weakened, and populism has grown during Trump’s tenure, he said.

He expressed the hope that the world would soon see the back of the “illiterate” president and that he had higher hopes for the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

