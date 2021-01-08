Israeli president congratulates Biden on congress certification of his election victory

Tel Aviv, Jan. 8, 2020 Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday congratulated U.S President-elect Joe Biden on the verification of his election victory at Congress and condemned violence in Washington.

“Let me send congratulations to President-elect Biden for the verification of the election results by the U.S. Congress.

“I am confident that President-elect Biden will continue to strengthen the relationship between us and the U.S. of America, our closest friend and the greatest democracy in the world,” Rivlin said in a statement.

The Israeli president also described the Wednesday riot at the U.S. Capitol building as shocking and said that the democracy “should not be taken for granted.”

Hundreds of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and reached the Senate chamber while the verification of Biden’s electoral college victory was underway, sending lawmakers into hiding.

They voted to certify his win after police cleared Congress of protesters.

