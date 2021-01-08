Kano records 10 new COVID-19 infections, total case burden hits 316

By Rabiu Sani-Ali

Kano, Jan. 8, 2021 Kano State has recorded 10 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the second wave of the pandemic, bringing the total infections in the state to 316.

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH on Friday in Kano.

“Kano COVID-19 update as at 9:12 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021: 10 new cases recorded from 130 results received on Thursday from the laboratories with no discharge,’’ it said.

The ministry said that the state had so far conducted 59,111 COVID-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

“Total confirmed cases are 2,389 and 316 active cases,’’ it said, adding that 2,005 patients were discharged and 68 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the state.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, use of face mask, hand washing, as well as social distancing to stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333, 0909 399 5444, and 0800 268 4356.

Like this: Like Loading...