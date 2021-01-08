NDLEA promises hard time for drug traffickers in Anambra

By Joy Mbachi

Awka, Jan. 8, 2021 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Anambra says 2021 will be tighter for drug traffickers in the state.

The NDLEA Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Mr Charles Odigie, made the assertion while speaking with some journalists on Thursday night in Awka.

He said the state command had completed plans to achieve its set goals in the area to checkmate drug abuse and reassured drug traffickers of hard times in the state.

“Anambra NDLEA is ever ready to seek and apprehend drug traffickers for legal prosecutions; we desire to get rid of traffickers in the state.

“We are willing to partner other state commands to ensure that trafficking drugs to other states through Anambra State would be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Odigie said that the command had embarked on sensitisation programmes in communities and on various media to drive its message to all nook and crannies of the state.

“We desire to see people acknowledge the dangers of drug trafficking and abuses, we will continue in our efforts to sanitise the society of drug-related issues till huge success is achieved,” he said.

Odigie said it was painful that in spite efforts by the command to curtail drug trafficking in Anambra, drug peddlers had continued to device new means to move illicit drugs through the state.

He urged other state commands in the zone to partner its command to ensure that trafficking of drugs to other states through the zone would be checked.

“If this partnership is achieved, it will help the agency to stop the atrocious situations where some traffickers use the zone as transit point for drugs to different parts of Nigeria.”

Odigie also appealed to faith-based organisations, NGOs and community leaders to partner more with the NDLEA in 2021 to ensure quality control of activities of traffickers in the state.

“Community participation will be a vital strategy to address the menace of drug abuse in communities and the state at large,” he said.

