Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology to begin operations in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Dawakin Kudu (Kano State), Jan. 7, 2021 The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) says it plans to inaugurate its multi million naira Kano Annex Office to begin operation in the state.

Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, Director General, NITT, said this while inspecting the complex on Thursday in Dawakin Kudu, headquarters of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the visit was to ensure that all facilities have been installed ahead of the inauguration of the complex which was built at about N3 billion.

He said that the office was aimed at decentrasing skills acquisition to ensure grassroots reach.

“The wisdom for the establishment of the annex office is to bring skills acquisition training to the people at the grassroots,” he said.

Salih-Farah said that the institute main objective was to provide skills training to Nigerians youths working in transport and logistic industries.

According to him, people from neighbouring states can come to Kano to learn basic skills on maintenance of transport infrastructure and equipment.

The NITT boss expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the office complex, which was initiated in 2017.

“The building has eight classes, and each can contain upto 50 students at a time, I am happy with what I have seen here.

“Our staff are well trained so that they can handle the equipment very well. As you have seen, we have provided a technical department and an administrative block in the building.

“The complex was provided with simulator rooms, classes, clinic and cafeteria. Also, we have female and male hostels each with 20 self contained apartments.

“We also have a staff chalet with nine rooms, a sports centre and also block of flats for the facilitators,” he said.

He said that most staff on ground currently were from the state, adding that the organisation plans to post other staff from the headquarters to operate the new complex.

