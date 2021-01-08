Sen. Gyang presents kits to 73 teams ahead of football tournament in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Jan. 7, 2020 The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone, Istifanus Gyang, has donated jerseys and balls to 73 teams who will participate in a football tournament that he organised in his constituency.

Sen. Gyang said at the presentation ceremony in Jos on Thursday that the items were meant for the various teams. adding that the gesture was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and unity in the zone and the state.

He also said that the initiative would enable young people to showcase their God-given talents in the game of football.

He said the competition would also provide entertainment for football lovers in the state and beyond.

“This tournament is an initiative and mechanism for peace in Plateau North.

“This tournament will also enable us to attain the objective of availing the youth with the opportunity to showcase their talents in football artistry and provide entertainment for football enthusiasts.

“Through this tournament, talents shall be discovered from grassroots that will be developed and groomed to become professional players in the near future,”he said

The lawmaker said the tournament was organised devoid of political, religious or ethnic affiliations, explaining that he is for all.

In his brief remarks, Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, commended the senator for the initiative and promised to support the competition to achieve its aim.

Musa promised a cash donation of N3 million, M2 million and N1 million to the teams that would emerge first, second and third in the tournament.

Naija247news reports that the teams were drawn from the 73 electoral wards that make up the Plateau North Senatorial zone.

Naija247news also reports that the zone comprises Jos South, Jos North, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos East local government areas of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...