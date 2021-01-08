Sudan worried over Ethiopia’s plan to go ahead with filling of Nile dam

Khartoum, Jan. 8, 2021 Sudan has expressed concern over Ethiopia’s announcement of it’s intention to carry on with the second phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Yasir Abbas, Sudan’s Irrigation and Water Resources Minister expressed the concern on Thursday.

“The announcement by the Ethiopian Minister of Irrigation and Energy on his country’s intention to proceed with the GERD filling for the second year of 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in coming July, without prior notification and without signing a deal or exchanging of information with the Al-Rusaires Dam, constitutes a direct threat to Al-Rusaires Dam and to the lives of those who live on the banks of the Nile,” the minister said.

The Sudanese minister made the remarks in a letter to South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister, whose country is the current chair of the African Union (AU).

Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia have been negotiating under the AU patronage over technical and legal issues related to the filling and operation of the GERD.

Ethiopia, which started building the GERD in 2011, expects to produce more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity from the project, while Egypt and Sudan, downstream Nile Basin countries that rely on the river for its fresh water, are concerned that the dam might affect their water resources.

