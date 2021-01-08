Tambuwal condoles with Zamfara Govt. over official’s death

By Ishaq Zaki

Tsafe (Zamfara) Jan. 7, 2021 Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday condoled with Zamfara Government and Tsafe Emirate over the death of Malami Yandoto, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Zamfara.

Naija247news reports that Yandoto died recently in Sokoto after attending a wedding ceremony.

Tambuwal said: “We came to condole with the government and people of this state over the death of our friend and brother, Malami Yandoto.

“His sudden death is a lesson for all of us.

“I knew him all these years, especially at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, where we were together as young men.

“Yandoto’s passage was a big blow to us.

“I remember on that eventful day, we had just attended a wedding ceremony together in Sokoto and came to the government house, where we exchanged banters and reminisced on the past as we used to do.

“As we retreated to perform ‘ablution’ we came out to find that he was no more.

“None of us thought that his hour was near,” Tambuwal said.

He described the deceased as a good, jovial and courteous man.

“No doubt, the government, the Emirate of Tsafe and the good people of the state have lost an illustrious son.

“May Allah accept him, grant him Aljanna Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Tambuwal prayed.

He also prayed to God for end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara , Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, expressed gratitude to Tambuwal and his entourage for the visit.

The Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, also thanked the governor for the visit.

Bawa described Yandoto’s death as a huge loss, and prayed for the repose of his soul

