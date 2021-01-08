Traditional ruler commends Lagos State govt. over cash disbursement to LGs, LCDAs

By Idris Olukoya

Epe (Lagos State), Jan.8, 2020 Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara, in the Epe Division of Lagos State has commended the state government for disbursing conditional cash to Local Governments Councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Speaking with newsmen in Epe on Friday, Oba Ogunsanwo commended the government for its unalloyed support toward improving citizens’ welfare.

He noted that Lagos State government recently disbursed conditional cash to the people of Eredo LCDA in Epe Division, which he considered as a laudable programme.

The traditional ruler appealed to those who were yet to be registered in the exercise to visit the LCDA Secretariat for enrolment to benefit from the programme.

“The people of Eredo LCDA are enthusiastic and happy about the laudable scheme,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler expressed confidence that the conditional cash transfer would give the beneficiaries a new lease of life.

He said that it would help the people to start their business and cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic since the assistance would be regularly disbursed six times in a year.

“I am very happy and I have been told that it is going to be a continuous exercise. It is going to be bi-monthly,’’ he stressed. .

In 20202 the Lagos State government distributed palliatives to residents of the state to mitigate the impact of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

