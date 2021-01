By Johnson Eyiangho

Abuja, Jan. 8, 2021 Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued three kidnapped persons at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement on Friday that one bandit was neutralised in a cross fire during the operation which took place on Thursday.

Enenche said that the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.

