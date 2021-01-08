U.S. ambassador to Britain calls for prosecution of Capitol rioters

London (dpa) – The US ambassador to Britain is calling for the prosecution of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

“Like you, I watched the horrible scenes from Washington with profound concern and sadness,” Woody Johnson tweeted. “Those who participated and engaged in criminal acts should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of our law.”

One conservative British lawmaker, Simon Hoare, suggested President Donald Trump should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.

“I think @realDonaldTrump had a chant for it a few years ago.

“After yesterday let the call of the American Nation be: LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!.

“He has incited insurrection. Not sure there’s a golf course at Guantanamo but that’s where he should be headed,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab praised the U.S. Congress for reconvening to certify Biden’s victory even after the chaos and violence.

“It sends an important message that the democratic will of the U.S. people cannot be challenged or overturned by the actions of a violent minority,” he tweeted.

