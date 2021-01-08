Yobe to recruit teachers for custodial centres

By Nabilu Balarabe

Potiskum (Yobe State), Jan. 7,2021 Dr Mohammad Idris, Commissioner, Yobe Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on Monday said the state would recruit teachers for inmates at various custodial centres in the state.

Idris stated this in Potiskum on Thursday when he visited the Medium Security Custodial Centre in the area.

He said plans had reached advance stage to recruit experts who would engage the inmates in both western and Islamic education.

The commissioner said that the plan was meant to complement the Federal Government’s efforts at rehabilitation and reformation of inmates.

Idris expressed satisfaction at the skills acquisition training for the inmates by the centre through tailoring, gardening, carpentry, soap making, cap making, among others.

He said he was at the facility on the instruction of Gov. Mai Mala-Buni to explore areas that required the state’s interventions.

Responding, Mr Ali Isah, Yobe Comptroller of Corrections, thanked the commissioner for finding time to visit the facility.

He assured the commissioner that the Nigeria Correctional Service was ready to partner the state to educate inmates for reintegration into society.

The visit witnessed the presentation of a cow to the inmates by the commissioner.

