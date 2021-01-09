10 Lebanese doctors die from COVID-19, 15 in ICU, 200 in quarantine

Beirut, Jan. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/NAN) Abou Charaf, Head of Lebanese Order of Physicians, on Friday said that ten Lebanese doctors died from COVID-19, 15 are at the Intensive Care Unit and 200 are in quarantine, Elnashra news website reported.

“Citizens must deal with the virus in a very serious manner in a bid to maintain operations in the health sector and prevent its collapse,’’ Charaf said.

Lebanese Order of Physicians is the largest medical organisation and physician group in the country.

Charaf slammed practices by some citizens, who celebrated the festive season of Christmas and New Year without taking the necessary precautions.

He called on authorities to increase the coordination and agree on common measures to better fight against the pandemic.

Lebanon reported, on Thursday, a new record of 4,774 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 204,699.

The death toll went up by 16 to 1,566, the Health Ministry said.

