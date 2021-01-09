11-year-old UK-based Nigerian girl raises £200 for charity

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Jan. 8, 2020 An 11-year old UK-based Nigerian school girl, Fodun Olanrewaju, has raised 200 pounds through a fundraiser to support a hospital charity for disabled patients in her community.

Olanrewaju, in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday in Lagos, said that she raised the fund by setting up a GoFundMe page with the help of her parents.

She said that the money was raised to help the Lewisham and Greenwich National Health Service (NHS) trust charitable fund.

“Since 2020, things have been difficult and I have been thinking about how some people will not have the opportunity to meet their families and friends due to the COVID-19 lockdown, especially children who are differently able.

“I am overwhelmed and thankful to those who supported my fundraising campaign.

“I hope to continue to make a difference in my community and making my parents and school proud,” she said.

Olanrewaju advised people to strive to make a difference by always showing love and care to their fellow humans and their communities.

Fodun’s father, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, said that he was very proud of her for caring a lot about other people and contributing positively to her community.

“All of Fodun’s friends and family are so happy and proud of her. I feel touched that she is continuously willing to make impact in the community.

“We are hopeful that she makes the list of Mayor’s Award Nominees and that she wins,” Sharafa added.

NAN reports that Fodun is a year six student and prefect at St. Matthew Academy in Blackheath, London.

Like this: Like Loading...