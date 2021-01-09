Adamawa state government begins payment of outstanding gratuity to retirees

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Jan. 8, 2021 Mr John Medugu, Chairman, Adamawa State Local Government Pension Board, on Friday said that the board has begun the payment of outstanding gratuity to over 6,300 Local Government retirees.

Medugu who made the disclosure to journalists in Yola, said that the State and Local Government Councils jointly contribute N14 million monthly for the payments.

He explained that the amount being contributed monthly for settlement of the retirees’ gratuity would also help to cushion the hardship occasioned by COVID-19.

” So far, Government has settled the gratuity of about 6,300 local government retirees.

“And on monthly basis, State and Local Government’s Councils are contributing about N14 million for the payment of the gratuity.

“According to our records, 989 local government Pensioners are not receiving their monthly pension, this is as a result of recent verification exercise,” he said.

Medugu urged the affected pensioners to be patient as the board was working to ensure that those mistakenly omitted in the payment were integrated into the system.

Similarly, Chairman of Adamama State Pension Board, Mr Thomas Mahdi, told journalists on newsmen that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, had approved N1.5 billion for payment of gratuities.

Mahdi said that the payment of the arrears of gratuity to State Government retirees affected those who retired between 2009 and 2012.

“The payments are categorised based on Senior Management Staff and Grade Levels,” he said.

Mahdi said that the board would pay to family members of beneficiaries who died while waiting for their gratuity.

