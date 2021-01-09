Akeredolu inaugurates committee on waste management in Ondo State

By Mufutau Ogunyemi

Akure, Jan. 8, 2021 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the constitution of a seven-man committee to tackle waste management and other related matters in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mr Donald Ojogo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Friday.

Ojogo said that the committee would be chaired by Mr Kehinde Badejo, while Mr Fola Omowole would serve as the Secretary.

He explained that the committee would oversee the management and administration of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority.

The committee’s terms of reference include, ensuring that Akure and other cities are clean at all times, pending the constitution of a Board for the agency, in line with the law establishing it,’’ he said.

The commissioner explained that the committee was to reform, revamp, restructure and review the present systems, structures and processes driving waste management service delivery in the state.

“The committee will make relevant adjustments to meet the aspirations of the present administration in the sector and also delineate the entire state capital to enumerate the delineated areas in conjunction with the private sector participants.

“Also design sustainable waste management systems and solutions for the entire state in both rural and urban areas.

“It will work in collaboration with ZL Global Alliance Ltd. which is the state’s private sector partner on integrated waste management, on the best ways possible toward the achievement of the MoU between both parties.

“Upgrade the existing waste management mechanic workshop to reduce the cost of truck maintenance and to render weekly reports on its activities to the Governor,” he said.

Ojogo said that the committee was also expected to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant government agencies to assist, where necessary.

He explained that the present administration was committed to returning Akure, the state capital, to the enviable status it attained as the cleanest state capital.

“In the light of the foregoing, all inherited grey areas contained in the concession arrangement granted to ZL Global Alliance Ltd. with respect to waste management in the state will be firmed up for maximum benefit to the state.

“To underscore government’s determination, the committee shall report directly to the Governor in order to avoid every needless administrative bottleneck.

“It is, therefore, only desirable that residents of the state display high level of cooperation and understanding with the committee as it discharges its assigned duties and mandate,” the commissioner said.

