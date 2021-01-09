Armed Forces Remembrance Day : nation’s unity not negotiable — Makinde

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Jan. 8, 2021 In commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stressed the need for Nigerians to work toward sustaining the nation’s unity and peaceful co-existence.

Makinde said this at a Special Jumat Service held at the Oja-Oba Central Mosque, Ibadan to mark the Remembrance Day.

The governor, represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola said that the unity of Nigeria as a nation was not negotiable.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and never give up, assuring that the country would soon witness transformation.

According to him, the country is a great nation.

Makinde commended the ex service men for their contributions to the unity of Nigeria as well as the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to always support the ex-service men and families of the gallant fallen heroes.

Highlights of the ocassion were a prayer session presided over by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Shelkh AbdulGaniyy Agbotomokekere for the families of ex-servicemen, especially, the fallen heroes.

The special Jumat service was attended by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Fausat Sanni.

The representatives of the Nigerian Army, Custom Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission also attended the service.

