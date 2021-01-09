AstraZeneca Ranked in the Top Position Among the Best Companies to Work for in Egypt (Category Large Enterprises) 2020

CAIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #astrazeneca –AstraZeneca Egypt, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, has been recently recognized as #1 among all the best places to work in Egypt within the large enterprises category. The company succeeded in building a culture where people feel empowered and excited to be a part of the team, resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Egypt.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world. The program provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

“Ranking as #1 amongst all Best Employers in Egypt across all Industries is a great achievement that we are deeply proud of. We have a bold ambition to be a trusted healthcare partner and to improve Egyptian patients’ lives with innovative solutions. This cannot be achieved without a highly engaged and competent organization, and that gives us a lot of confidence in our future and our ability as an organization to grow and deliver” said Hatem Werdany, Country Director for AstraZeneca Egypt.

“Getting certified as “Best Place to Work” for second year in a row with rank # 1 in 2020 is an achievement we are proud of as a team, it is a reflection of how effective our people strategy is and it paves the way for further success in the future. Having our people confirm that AstraZeneca in Egypt is a great employer sets a strong ground for our performance. We offer our people a culture of a life-long learning & development, with immense career growth opportunities, and importantly a speak-up inclusive culture where everyone has room to add value. With our great team, we are confident we will achieve our bold business ambition” said Heba El Shabrawy, HR Director for AstraZeneca Egypt.

“We congratulate AstraZeneca Egypt for the certification this year. The employees of the organization reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs and this is something to be proud of” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Egypt.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts

Hamza Idrissi | hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org | +44 208 895 6562