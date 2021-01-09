Be guided by justice, oath – Kogi CJ charges new judicial officers

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Jan. 8, 2021 Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has inaugurated 10 newly appointed Magistrates and Area Judges, charging them to be guided by their oath of office and justice.

Olusiyi who made the call at the inauguration of eight Magistrates and two Area Court Judges in Lokoja on Friday, said oath-taking was a solemn event that should not be taken lightly.

“The oath you have just taken is not a thing to be taken lightly. So, I charge you to be guided by the oath you took.

“You took the oath on the basis of the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Bible as the case may be. So, these two instruments should be your guide.

“An oath is binding, an oath is irrevocable, an oath is irreversible and that is why you did not do it inadvertently, you do it with seriousness.

“Oath taking is not an empty practice, its not a casual thing, it’s a thing that should be taken seriously; if we take our oaths seriously then we will take our jobs seriously and we will be committed,” he said.

Olusiyi wondered how many public officers sit down, even for one day, to take a look at the oaths they took, to see if they were living or working in line with their oaths.

“You are ambassadors of God. Do not allow yourself to be compromised by any interest. The only interest that should guide you is the interest of Justice,” he added.

Olusiyi told the newly appointed judicial officers that Justice was not a luxury as access to it remained the inalienable right of every citizen and a means of enforcing the fundamental rights of citizens.

Olusiyi expressed gratitude to God, the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and fellow judges, saying that the judicial officers were carefully selected to fill some vacancies and gaps.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed judicial officers, Mr Joseph Ajesola (Chief Magistrate I), thanked the Chief Judge for finding them worthy of the appointments.

He pledged not to do anything that could tarnish the image of the Judiciary with a promise to make constant reference to the oaths taken.

Other beneficiaries of the appointments include Eleojo Audi, Chief Magistrate I; Rekiya Amehadaji, Senior MagistrateI; Owonibi Olayemi, Magistrate II; Avazi Ohunene, Senior Magistrate II and Salihu Rafatu, Magistrate I.

Others are Ademu Fatima, Magistrate II; Ipinera Sunday as Senior Magistrate I; Olusegun Abosede as Senior Area Court Judge I and Olowosegun Lucy as Senior Area Court Judge II.

Naija247news reports that the Chief Judge used the occasion to announce the confirmation of the Acting Chief Registrar of the state High Court, Mr Augustine Ayinmiro, as the substantive Chief Registrar of the state High Court.

