Buhari mourns Kano Politician Bello Bayero

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Jan. 8, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death, on Thursday, of prominent Kano politician, Alhaji Bello Bayero.

The President’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari described the scion of Kano Emirate as “an upstanding politician whose shining virtues should be emulated and put into practice by other Nigerians’’.

“I have lost a passionate, committed and sincere supporter in my political journey and struggles.

“The late Bello Isah Bayero had demonstrated such virtues in his politics and men of his kind are rare in a society like ours where the money is valued more than principles.’’

He revealed that late Bayero was working on a project to preserve his (Buhari) legacy after leaving office and he was doing so on his own accord out of sheer loyalty to my political cause.

“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljanna.

“May God grant his family, friends, the Kano Emirate Council the fortitude to bear this great loss, Amin,’’ the president prayed.

