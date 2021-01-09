Expert advises FCT residents against indiscriminate refuse dumping

By Vivian Emoni

Abuja, Jan. 8, 2021 Mr Williams Osaze, President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Right, an NGO, on Friday urged FCT residents to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse to promote environmental health in the area.

Osaze, an environmental expert made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said the organisation had noticed that indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the road sides, gutters and open places by some residents.

According to him, the NGO has observed that refuse heaps generated in homes, markets, shopping areas and other public places are supposed to be collected by the appropriate agencies.

“I know too well that there are some agencies that are in charge of collection of waste in various areas in the FCT, but people are dumping their waste indiscriminately, instead of using them.

“Meanwhile, in other hand, some of these waste collectors are not being monitored appropriately; sometimes they fail to discharge their duties the way it ought to be.

“I also noticed that even when the waste is collected in the available dilapidated trucks; it usually ends up being littered on the streets to the discomfort of other road users,’’ he said.

Osaze said that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse could lead to environmental threats, thereby causing spread of diseases to people and health challenge.

He called on government agencies to collaborate with other relevant stakeholders to sensitise people on the negative effect of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Others, Osaze said include cutting of trees and other activities that could lead to environmental challenges in the area.

The president said that the collaboration would also help to address the deteriorating conditions of waste management in the environment.

He said that there was the need for the FCT authorities to empower the Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, (AEPB) and other local councils to enable them deliver effectively on their mandates.

Osaze also advised that the authority should embark on proactive measures that would address waste management by repairing all collection vehicles, provision of additional waste bins to minimise indiscriminate dumping.

He said, “As well as engaging other relevant stakeholders for strong sensitisation in other to mobilise the residents to lend a helping hand in waste management.

“Also, to ensure that all drainages are constructed while those damaged should be repaired, provision of permanent landfill sites for refusal is also part of the measures.

Osaze advised the authority to strengthen the capacities of local governments through adequate and continue release of funds in waste management activities.

The president said that Public Private Partnership (PPA) on waste management would go a long way in tackling the problem.

He added that supporting those agencies in the sector to help develop policies on environmental and waste management was also one of the proactive measures to address the threats.

“I am hopefully believed that if these ideas are being implemented by the government, the FCT environs will be transformed and look attractive,’’ he also said.

