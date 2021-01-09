Gov. Tambuwal swears-in new Head of Service

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto, Jan. 6, 2021 Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday swore-in Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad as substantive Head of Civil Service (HoS) in the state.

Tambuwal, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the appointment of the new HoS was based on merit and seniority.

“The new HoS is a hardworking, industrious, intelligent person with the energy and capacity to drive the affairs of the state Civil service, which has before the advent of our administration suffered some setbacks.

“Therefore, I appeal to the state civil servants to give him maximum cooperation in the state government’s reformation drive,” he said.

The governor, while congratulating the new HoS, urged him to use his intelligence and vast network of experience in moving the affairs of the state civil service forward.

“I urge you to make the state Civil Servants ICT compliant as the world is now going digital.

“However, I want to restate our sustain commitment to the welfare of workers and retired Civil Servants by ensuring prompt payment of salary, pension and gratuity as and when due.

“In furtherance of our commitment, the state government has completed the verification of state civil servants while that of the local government staff is ongoing after which that of teachers in the state will be done,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appointment of the new HoS followed the retirement of Alhaji Sani Shuni.

