LASU mourns pioneer VC, Olumide

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Lagos, Jan. 8, 2021 The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the institution’s pioneer Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folabi Olumide.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, said that Olumide died on Friday during a brief illness at the age of 81.

He said that the deceased, a renowned academic and surgeon, would be remembered for being the pioneer vice chancellor of the university between 1983 and 1988, amongst other notable feats he had achieved.

“As a mark of honour, respect and appreciation of his achievements during his stint as the first vice chancell, the university management decided to rename the LASU Health Centre after him in 2020,” he said.

Fagbohun prayed God to give the family and all the soothing comfort to bear the great loss.

