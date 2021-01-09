Nigerian academics not inferior to foreign ones –don

Ilorin, Jan. 8, 2021 A don, Dr Ganiyu Bello, has said that under a conducive domestic environment, many more Nigeria-based academics and researchers would be globally rated like their foreign counterparts

In an interview with journalists on Friday in Ilorin, Bello, an Associate Professor, Department of Science Education, University of Ilorin, said Nigerian academics have what it takes to excel in their fields of endeavour.

The don cited Nigerians in diaspora in different endeavours including sports, entertainment, science, medicine and politics, who were trail blazers excelling in their chosen fields

Bello contended that these proved that with adequate improvement in the education sector, particularly research and technology the country would thrive.

“A country like Nigeria cannot continue to depend on research findings from advanced nations.

“Each nation has its peculiar challenges and each is in a better position to address these challenges through research findings,” he said.

The don said that with enabling environment to operate and proper priorities given in terms of facilities for academic and non academic staff, Nigerian researchers would excel.

“Research at our own level is very essential to improve the material well-being of the society, making the world better than we met it because that’s the focus of every research.

“Research is a problem solving situation and problems abound. It is left for people to find out the causes of these problems and how to overcome them,” he said.

Bello said that through research, one could bring about innovation and discoveries that could improve the socio-economic and material well-being of the society.

The professor who has over 40 publications to his credit, advised those aspiring to excel in the academics, to be more concerned about their contributions to their immediate environment and the society at large.

“They should be married to academics,” he said.

