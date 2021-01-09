Nigerian gold medalist expresses doubts over setting new records at Tokyo Paralympics Games

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Abuja, Jan. 8, 2021 Rolland Ezuruike, a Powerlifter, and Paralympics Gold Medalist, has expressed doubt over setting new records in the forthcoming Tokyo “2020” Paralympics Games scheduled to hold from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.

Ezuruike had set a new Paralympics record in the men’s – 54kg category after lifting 200kg at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The 44-year-old, told journalists on Friday in Abuja that his doubt stemmed from his low level of preparation for the Games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Preparations for me has been very low due to COVID-19. Tournaments that I should have participated in toward preparation for Tokyo has been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19.

” Since the lockdown in 2020, most of my trainings have been at home. I engaged in morning and evening exercises to keep fit.

“All these challenges may affect my ambition of breaking my record and setting another one at Tokyo. I am not certain about setting a record but I will give it my all,” Ezuruike said.

The Paralympian, however, lauded the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as well as the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, for organising a three weeks closed camp for the team in November, in Lagos.

“The camp really helped us train well. I am hoping that the National Sports Festival holds soon enough, so that we can also use that as a preparatory ground for the Olympics,” he added.

