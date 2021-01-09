Ondo Govt. bans trading activities on roads in Akure

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Jan. 8, 2021 Ondo State Government has placed a total ban on trading activities on traffic lanes, pedestrian paths and walkways on major market corridors in Akure, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, announced this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Ojogo said the ban followed the setting up of the Committee on Waste Management and in its bid to instill sanity, especially in Akure.

According to him, the ban also includes artisans such as vulcanizers whose activities impede free flow of vehicular traffic, especially on the market corridors.

“Traders and artisans, who encroached on the main road and walkways in Arakale Market and Oja Oba on Oba Adesida road, Akure, are directed to vacate such unauthorised trading spots with effect from Jan. 11.

“This directive becomes pertinent in view of the abuse and brazen disregard to the status of Akure, the state capital.

“It is particularly, a major source of concern that vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contend for space amid trading activities on same spots.

“In order for the directive to be fully obeyed, the state’s Special Task Force shall, beginning from Jan. 11, swing into action for effective enforcement and compliance,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the move is in the interest of all residents, as the beauty or otherwise of the state capital speaks volume of our values as a people.

“It is, therefore, necessary for all concerned to show a high level of understanding for the general good of all,” Ojogo said.

