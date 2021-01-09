Ondo varsity direct students to resume Jan. 18

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State) Jan. 8, 2021 The authorities of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has directed it’s students to return on Jan. 18 for continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Okitipupa by the institution’s Registrar, Mr Ganiyu Saliu.

“After an emergency meeting, the institution’s senate directs all it’s students to resume for the continuation of 2019/2020 academic session on Jan. 18,” it said.

The statement directed students to pay their prescribed tuition fees which would be a prerequisite to enjoy lectures and access other facilities in the institution.

It also urged all new intakes to check the institution’s website www.osustech.edu.ng for their matriculation numbers and other necessary information before resumption.

The statement said that the senate would enforce strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols and enjoined students to adhere strictly to the regulations when they return to the institution.

Naija247news reports that Ondo State government on Dec. 23, 2020, shifted the resumption of schools in the state from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18, following the second wave of COVID-19 transmissions

