Sen. Salami’s death, huge loss to progressives – Osun Speaker

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, Jan. 8, 2021 The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, on Friday, described the death of Sen. Adebayo Salami as a huge loss to the progressives’ family in the state and Nigeria at large.

Owoeye, in a statement issued in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi, said that the death of the politician would leave a vacuum for the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Osogbo Central Senatorial District.

He stated that late Salami’s wise counsels would be sorely missed by the people and government of the state, as he was always offering good advice to move the progressives’ family forward in the state.

Owoeye also described the late senator as a strong campaigner of progressive ideologies, aimed at promoting a society that would make life meaningful for the masses.

While commiserating with the people of the state, he urged them to take solace in the scriptural truth about God’s sovereignty over life and death.

“God holds the power of life and death over everyone and it has been appointed unto man to die once after which judgment follows.

“Salami’s contributions to the growth of Osogbo and Osun will be missed.

“Baba Salami’s death is sudden and shocking, but we submit to the will of God, as He cannot be questioned by any mortal.

“I commiserate with the Salami family, Osun Central senatorial district and the people of Osun at large.

“I pray that God will receive the soul of the departed leader and comfort his family,” he stated.

