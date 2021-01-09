UAE firm to build world-class specialist hospital, medical diagnostic center in Osun

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, Jan. 8, 2021 The MGT Group, a multi sectoral and multidisciplinary firm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has expressed readiness to build a world-class specialist hospital and a medical diagnostic center in Osun.

Chairman of MGT group, Mr Ashok Puri, made the commitment when playing host to the governor in Dubai.

A statement issued on Friday in Osogbo by Mr Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, quoted Puri as saying during the visit that the group had been following news of the state’s giant strides in the health sector.

According to him, it was ready to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the sector.

Puri also commended the governor’s leadership style and his commitment to attracting investments to the state.

He also expressed his firm’s interest in investing in the state’s solid mineral sector, and commended the governor for building, rehabilitating 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

In his response, Gov. Oyetola expressed the administration’s readiness to attract investments to the state, stressing that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are in a hurry to develop Osun. We have demonstrated this in the last two years and we will not be deterred even by the setback COVID-19 pandemic poses in fulfilling our mandate to the good people of Osun,” the governor said.

The statement said that the governor and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abdullah Binuyo, were in Dubai to seek partnerships with a team of investors in the health, water resources, tourism and solid mineral sectors, and attract investments to Osun.

Like this: Like Loading...