UNIBEN urges staff, students, to join its COVID-19 surveillance club

By Ruona Isikeh

Benin, Jan. 8, 2021 The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has urged interested staff and students to serve as volunteers in the newly formed UNIBEN COVID-19 Surveillance Club.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the university, announced this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

“With the reported upsurge in Coronavirus (COVID- 19) cases in parts of the country, management of the University of Benin has put in place measures to forestall outbreak of the disease and ensure safety of all as students return to campus, in line with Federal Government directives.

“To that effect, interested staff and students are being invited to serve as volunteers in the surveillance club.

“The core mandate of the club will be to monitor compliance with the university’s regulations on the COVID-19 non-medical protocols.

“Interested staff and students are to send their names, departments and positions to the Vice Chancellor’s office before Jan. 20, 2021,” the statement explained.

It disclosed that selected volunteers would undergo orientation on Jan. 26.

