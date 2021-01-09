World Athletics opens bidding for 3 future series events

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Ilorin, Jan. 8, 2021 World Athletics has announced that potential hosts for three World Athletics Series events including the new World Athletics Road Running Championships, should register their interest by March 1.

The world athletics governing body, in a statement on its website, said the Championships would become part of the prestigious World Athletics Series in 2023.

It added that the event would be a week-long festival of road-running, encompassing the existing World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, and the inaugural edition would also feature championship races over 5km.

“There will also be mass races to allow recreational runners to be part of the event,” the statement read.

It further said the Bid guides for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships, the 2023 World Athletics Relays and the 2025 World Athletics Championship were now available to download.

“The Bid documents contain pages of useful information for prospective host cities of World Athletics Series events, outlining the benefits for hosts, the social and environmental impact and the revenue potential.

“Bidding requirements, processes and timelines are also included in each Bid guide.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Athletics Relays is a hugely popular event, featuring a range of men’s, women’s and mixed relay disciplines.

The highest-placed teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m finals earn qualification for the World Championships later that year.

The World Athletics Championships, meanwhile, is the jewel in the crown of World Athletics’ global competition programme.

It is the third largest sports event in the world, involving approximately 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations competing for 49 gold medals.

