1st Kwara Marathon holds Jan. 23

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Jan. 10, 2021 The stage is now set for the first ever Kwara Marathon, billed for Jan. 23 in Ilorin.

Malam Bello Mubaraq, Vice-Chairman, Organising Committee of the Marathon, said the race, being the first in the North Central, was initiated to engage youths positively.

Mubaraq said that it was introduced to discover new talents in the long distance race.

According to him, it will encourage youths to develop a career in sporting activities and curb restiveness to guarantee development in the state.

Mubaraq said the 18 kilometres marathon was purely a private partnership programme, adding that it was being packaged in conjunction with the state government.

He said the race would kick-off by 7:00a.m from the Government Secondary School Roundabout to Fate Road, down to Umar Audi Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Unity Axis to New Yidi Road up to Asa Dam, to Geri Alimi, Saw Mill and terminated at the Kwara State Stadium Complex main gate.

Mubaraq explained that participants would be screened and certified by medics after they must have registered via www.kwaramarathon.gov.org at the rate of N2000 only.

He said that the organisers had received huge supports from the major stakeholders, particularly Kwara State Athletics Association, toward a hitch-free exercise.

Mubaraq, however, sought for more support from private organisations in the state toward achieving the objectives of the race.

He said that talents discovered from the exercise would be made state Ambassadors and nurtured to become international athletes.

