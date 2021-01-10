2-year-old child run over twice by car survives

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0

Vienna, Jan. 9, 2021 A child in Switzerland survived after being driven over twice by a car, police reported on Saturday.

A driver was moving his car to a different parking spot in the town of Oberentfelden on Friday evening when he ran over the 2-year-old boy on a small balance bike.

When the boy’s mother shouted out at the 53-year-old man, he put the car in reverse and rolled over him a second time, police spokesperson Adrian Bieri told dpa.

The boy sustained bone fractures, but he remained conscious and responsive after the accident, according to the spokesperson.

A photo of the car showed that the driver had only cleared a small section of his windscreen of ice.

The man’s driving license was revoked.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.