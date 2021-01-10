Abubakar Bukola Saraki players, officials, take COVID-19 test to prepare for League season

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Jan. 10 2021 No fewer than 29 players and 11 officials of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Ilorin, on Friday under went COVID-19 test in fulfilment of the requirements for participation in the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL).

The team, led by its Coordinator, Andulmalik Olasunkanmi, took the test at the Sobi Isolation centre, Ilorin.

Olasunkanmi, who addressed journalists, on Saturday, said that what happened on Friday, was part of activities to ensure a safe environment for all players, NNL officials and clubs, stressing that it was important to conduct the test.

He said ABS was a club that was in tune with international best practices, when it involved the running of its day to day activities.

The coordinator expressed the hope that other teams would follow the same path.

Like this: Like Loading...