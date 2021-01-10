Army approves new postings, redeployments of senior officers –Brig.-Gen. Musa

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Jan. 9, 2021 The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved new postings and redeployments of some senior officers to different divisions, units and formations, to rekindle the spirit of professionalism and enhance productivity.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement, on Saturday, in Abuja, stated that the new postings were a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system, for greater performance and effectiveness.

He said that the postings saw the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. FO Agugo, from the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Defence Communications.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed was moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited as Managing Director, while Maj.-Gen. AR Owolabi moved from Defence Headquarters, Department of Communications, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

In the same vein, Musa disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, had been confirmed as substantive General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, with Maj.-Gen. IM Jallo also confirmed as the GOC 6 Division, Port Harcourt.

Other appointments, according to the statement, included the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola to the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, as Commandant, while Maj-Gen. UM Mohammed, remained in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University, Biu, and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Limited.

The postings also included the confirmation of Maj.-Gen. Hussein Ahmed, as Provost Marshal, and Maj.-Gen. AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim, as substantive GOC 7 Division/Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri.

The statement said that all the postings and appointments would take effect from Jan. 18.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities/appointments seriously, and discharge all duties professionally, with utmost loyalty to the Nation and the Service,” Musa said

