Benue gov’t impounds 78 motorcycles in Ukum, Katsina-ala LGs

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Jan. 9, 2021 The Benue Government on Saturday said security operatives had impounded 78 motorcycles for violating the ban stopping them from using in Ukum and Katsina-ala LGs.

The State Special Adviser to the governor on security, retired Col. Paul Hemba told newsmen in Makurdi that no amount of blackmail by the criminals would stop the government from going after them.

Naija247news reports that following unprecedented killings and other criminal acts in Katsina-ala and Ukum local government areas of the State, the Security Council on Dec. 29, 2020 banned the use of motorcycles in the area.

Hemba said that the security operatives headed by Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) impounded 78 motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-ala LGs that violated the State Security Council ban on its use within the LGs.

He explained that the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini handed the motorcycles to the Benue Government on behalf of the security agencies.

The Special Adviser further disclosed that the decision to ban the use of motorcycles in the Local Governments was borne out of the continuous nefarious activities conducted by the criminals within the area using the motorcycles.

“78 motorcycles were handed to us by Operation Whirl Stroke.

“These motorcycles are a major cause of instability in this country. Criminals, bandits, kidnappers use them for their nefarious activities.

“You know the routes they follow after committing these crimes even when the Police or Army go after them they can not catch them,” he said.

Hemba said that because the ban was working effectively and was affecting the criminals they have resorted into blackmailing the security agencies.

He said no amount of blackmail would stop the security agencies and the Government from going after the criminals.

“These are very few isolated cases and because the ban is effective and is affecting the criminals they have resorted to propaganda to blackmail the Army and this will not work,” he added.

Hemba disclosed that the traditional rulers in the area had appealed to the state governor to exclude ladies motorcycles from the ban.

He, however, said it was only the security council that could take such decision, “so the governor is waiting for them.”

