Buhari felicitates with retired Air Commodore Bernard Banfa at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Jan. 9, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Retired Air Commodore Bernard Banfa on his 80th birthday.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday congratulated Banfa, who clocked 80 on Jan. 10.

Buhari joined his family and friends to celebrate the milestone, which has been lined with many years of fruitful service to the nation and humanity.

The president rejoiced with professional colleagues and associates of the former military officer, who distinguished himself with sense of duty and honour in every responsibility he handled.

He said that the retired military officer was particularly leaving a legacy of inspiring younger officers to aspire to the highest positions through diligence and discipline.

According to Buhari, Banfa’s wealth of experience and wisdom will always be relevant in moving the nation forward, especially in security issues where he had a successful career.

The president prayed for good health and longer life for Banfa.

Like this: Like Loading...