Gov. Emmanuel urges NAF to immortalise former Chief of Air Staff, late Eduok

By Sunday Bassey

Uyo, Jan. 9, 2021 Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has urged the Nigerian Air Force to immortalise former Chief of Air Staff, retired late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok in view of his contributions to the nation.

Emmanuel made the request on Saturday when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, paid him a condolence visit at the Government House Uyo on Saturday.

“It is a great loss to the family, the state and the present government but whatever the Air Force can do to immortalise his name, we will appreciate it. We believe the Nigerian Air Force will do something.

”It remained in history that he was the only man alive appointed twice as the Chief of Air Staff. So that alone should qualify him for the Air Force to immortalise our illustrious son,” Emmanuel said.

He also noted that the state government had tentatively fixed 4th to 6th of February for the burial ceremonies of the first indigenous military administrator of the state, retired late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died of COVID-19 complications on Dec. 24, 2020.

“So I also want to make an appeal that we first of all bury the first indigenous military administrator, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga.

“I think tentatively we have fixed the burial for 4th, 5th and 6th February and we will let you know officially so that the Air Force can participate officially.

”I really want to use this opportunity to urge you to pray for the family, especially the children, because it is not easy to lose a father,” the governor said.

Emmanuel lamented that the death of Nkanga and Eduok, two retired top ranking officers of the Air Force, was a great loss to the nation and the state in particular.

“It is a big tragedy and a huge loss to the state, especially when we have lost two senior Air Force officers from the state within two weeks.

“The first indigenous military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga who died on Christmas Eve.

“We were mourning Nkanga when this gentleman and illustrious son of the state, a very good adviser to the state passed on.

“So you can imagine how we are feeling but we cannot question God because the secret things belong to God Almighty,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff mourned Nkanga and Eduok, saying that the passing of the duo was a great tragedy and loss to the Nigerian Air Force and the country at large.

“We are here to condole with the government and the good people of Akwa Ibom over the loss of Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, a great fighter pilot.

“He was somebody we relied on for advice in the last five years on how to move the Air Force forward.

“Air Marshal Eduok was a great General who contributed significantly to the development of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Some of us who had the privilege of working under him, even though as detachment commanders, had the opportunity to see him in action,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the Chief of Air Staff had earlier paid a condolence visit to the widow of Late Nsikak Eduok.

