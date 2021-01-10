LASUTH advises Nigerians on seriousness of COVID-19 second wave

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2021 The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has advised Nigerians to accept the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) and play their roles in saving lives by complying with safety measures.

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director (CMD) LASUTH, gave the advice on Saturday in a statement issued in Lagos.

Fabamwo noted that the public response to the pandemic had been less than ideal, adding that the spike in the daily infection numbers showed that Nigeria has started experiencing the second wave of COVID-19.

“There has been a rapid and steady rise in the number of positive cases reported daily, as well as a rise in positivity rate.

“The positivity rate rose from an average of about eight per cent in November 2020 and currently stands at an average of 28 per cent.

“The disease is affecting both the young and the elderly and some affected people may experience long-term sequel of the disease.

“People are dying from this disease and it is imperative that we accept the seriousness of this situation and play our parts in combating this scourge,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians have grown complacent and downplaying their personal risk and the risk to their loved ones.

Fabamwo called for a compulsory and proper wearing of facemask when interacting with others, regular hand washing and good respiratory hygiene to minimise the spread of the virus.

“Avoid self-medication and see a health practitioner if you experience ill-health. Do not keep treating malaria multiple times, it might be COVID-19 and you should get tested,” he advised.

The CMD advised health workers to have a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, adding that if a client was treated multiple times for a febrile illness or malaria they should request a COVID-19 test.

“Health facilities also need to take universal precautions seriously and ensure that there are infection, prevention and control vanguards to ensure staff are adhering to precautionary measures,” he said.

Fabamwo said that LASUTH was part of the network of treatment centres in Lagos State and was working closely with the state to help combat the scourge.

