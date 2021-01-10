PDP extols Gov. Tambuwal at 55

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Jan. 9, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday extolled Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as he attained the age of 55, describing him as an outstanding nationalist, democrat and excellent administrator.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP Publicity Secretary, in a statement in Abuja said Tambuwal had continued to demonstrate an unmatched patriotism and commitment toward stability and growth of Nigeria and the party.

Tambuwal is also the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly proud of Tambuwal for his selflessness in service, leading to his excellent performance when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He noted that the party was also proud of him now as governor of Sokoto State, where he had elevated the quality of life of his people through landmark infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in all spheres of life.

“Our party appreciates Tambuwal’s loyalty, humility and sacrificial contributions to the stability, growth and success of our party.

“We particularly appreciate his performance as the Chairman, PDP Governor’s Forum, where he has brought his experience and administrative skills to bear in strengthening the unity and oneness of purpose in our fold,” he said.

The publicity secretary said that the PDP family heartily celebrated Tambuwal, on the auspicious milestone in his life

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would continue to bless him with many more years in good health and wisdom.

He added that the nation would continue to benefit from his patriotic service to his fatherland and humanity at large. (

