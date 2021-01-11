2021: Cleric tasks Christians on relationship with God, man

by Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, Jan. 10, 2021 A cleric, Rev. Maxwell Onyia, has called on Christians to improve in their relationship with God and their neighbours so as to receive God’s blessings in 2021.

Onyia, who is the vicar in-charge of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, gave the admonition in his homily on Sunday in Enugu.

The cleric, who spoke on the topic; “Growing in Righteousness’’, said that relationship with God and man must be intact for a fruitful year.

He said that the heart desire of every Christian must be how to live righteously in 2021.

According to him, righteousness is one of the attributes of God as well as His nature.

“It is only when we grow in righteousness that our Lord Jesus will live in us.

“To grow in righteousness, we must try to learn what it takes to be righteous.

“The righteousness of man is not of God’s standard, His righteousness is perfect,’’ he said.

Onyia buttressed his message from an allusion from the Holy Bible in the book of Matthew Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 as well as Psalm Chapter 11 versus 7

Like this: Like Loading...