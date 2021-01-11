2023: Ex-Adamawa governor calls for unity in APC

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Jan. 11, 2021 Sen. Jibrilla Bindow, former Governor of Adamawa, has called for unity and understanding among members of All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the party come 2023 general elections.

Bindow made the call during his visit to the party’s secretariat in Yola on Monday.

He called on them to understand that ‘power is from God’ hence the need for them to come together and work towards the success of the party.

According to him, his absence from the state after his tenure was for peace, security and development of the state.

Bindow called on the party supporters to get registered, along with their families, during the ongoing membership registration and shun double registration.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Bilal the party’s State Chairman thanked Bindow for the visit.

Bilal also commended the senator and other political office holders for their empowerment programmes, which touched the lives of many people in the state.

He assured that the party would always ensure justice and fairness for its members.

According to him, many prominent personalities have decamped to the party and “many more are ready to join’’.