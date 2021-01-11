Ajali, Anambra community gets traditional ruler after 15 years

By Chimezie Anaso

Ajali (Anambra), Jan. 11, 2021 Fifteen years after the traditional stool became vacant, people of Ajali town in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, installed a new traditional ruler, Eze Emesinwa Nwosu VII, on Monday.

Nwosu is the first son of the immediate past traditional ruler, Eze Obinali Nwosu.

The Ogbuti-Oti dynasty is famed to be the founder of Ajali. The dynasty’s palace is home to the traditional stool of the community and succession to the throne is automatically transferred to the first son of the immediate past traditional ruler.

Past traditional rules of Ajali include Oji-Oti, Oti-Oji, Nwafor-Oti, Aniche-Oti, Nwosu Nwafor and Obinani Nwosu.

Eze Nwosu VII’s coronation was performed by Prince Patrick Nwosu, the “Akakpa Ofor’’ Ogbuti-Uti and eldest man of the ruling house.

The ceremony was witnessed by the heads of the four villages of Ajali – Amagu, Omuabiama, Umueve and Obinikpa.

Chief Austin Nwosu, a prince of the palace said the presentation of Eze Emesinwa Nwosu by the ‘Ime-Obi Ogbuti Oti’ was the climax of the Ajali traditional ruler succession process.

He said the plot to make the second son of the late Eze succeed him against Emesinwa who was abroad led to the delay of the succession process for 15 years.

Chief Nwosu said the matter had been determined by a competent court, which ruled in favour of Ajali tradition of non- rotation of the traditional ruler’s seat and automatic transfer of staff to the heir apparent of a deceased ruler.

“Normally in dynasty there are times when we have tussle over who should replace the Eze; there are people who would want to use money to subvert the process; that is what was going on until the case went to court.

“The High Court delivered judgment according to the customs and traditions of Ajali, having traced the history of Eze and declared that the stool rests in this palace and must go to the first son of the deceased ruler,’’ he said.

A palace chief, Chief Chukwunedum Enekwe, said he was happy that bad politics was not allowed to desecrate the succession process by allowing the true successor to ascend the throne.

Enekwe said the presence of the heads of the four villages signified the endorsement by the gods of Ajali and prayed that their spirits would bless the new king and give the town lasting peace and progress.

Mrs Ellion Gbinijie, a princess of the palace described the event as a pleasant end to long years of squabble.

Gbinijie said that Ajali community had a lot of crises during the days of vacuum because some matters which would have been resolved by the Eze-in-Council were either taken to court or to the Police.

“We are happy in this palace because we have been able to install the rightful successor. Since the father of the Eze died, Ajali had been in chaos because of the inability of the palace to have a traditional ruler.

“So for us, it is the beginning of peace and greater things to come. With a new king, there will be less court and police cases because the Eze-in-Council has a very efficient and acceptable way of resolving disputes,’’ she said.

In his acceptance speech, Eze Nwosu VII said he would continue in the same manner his ancestors ruled the community in their times, adding that he would yield himself to their spirit for guidance.

He called on the people of Ajali to support his reign and forgive one another for peace and progress of the community.

Eze Nwosu VII had his secondary education at Izzi High School, Ebonyi and studied Mass Communication at Western Cape University, South Africa, where he lived for 30 years.

