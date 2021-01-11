Alfred Olajide Takes Over Coca Cola Operations in Nigeria

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Mr Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganisation of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.

Mr Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company having served in different capacities across the African continent, including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.

In August 2020, The Coca-Cola Company announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment.

The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into 9 Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.

Announcing the change in structure, the company’s Chairman and CEO, Mr James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.

Speaking about his appointment as VP, Operations and Managing Director of the Coca-Cola business in Nigeria, Mr Alfred said; “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners”.

Mr Alfred holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

His extensive experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and FMCG will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria Franchise Operations.

He is passionate about leading with impact and empowering young talent for growth. In his free time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, tennis and spending time with his family. He is also an ardent sportsman.

Mr Alfred Olajide replaces Mr Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended December 31, 2020.

