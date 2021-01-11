Anambra 2021: Zoning is not abandoning of merit – PDP aspirant

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Jan. 11, 2021 Mr Valentine Ozigbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, says respecting existing agreement of zoning the governorship election to Anambra South is not abandoning merit.

Ozigbo, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at Ukpor-Nnewi, that the South zone had eminently qualified politicians who could be good governors.

According to him, there are capable people in the South zone who can govern Anambra well.

He said: ” There is the need to respect pre-existing contract of zoning, which is – the next governor of Anambra state in the forthcoming gubernatorial election shall emerge from the Anambra South.

“Traditional rulers, market associations, town unions, the Ohaneze and the elders’ forum have affirmed that zoning promotes equity and fairness in the state.

“The arrangement for the rotation of governorship position in the state is not the absence of competency and qualification, rather a democratic process that will ensure political inclusivity.

“Yes, constitutionally, every other person is entitled to run, after all some candidates from the South and Central zones contested when it was said that it was the turn of the North zone. Obviously, they failed.

“So, anyone who is running should know he is running to lose unless he is coming from the South zone because the momentum is quite strong, ” he said.

Ozigbo said that competency and qualification should also be prioritised in the selection of candidates in the south zone.

“We must make sure it is a candidate that will be well accepted and be able to win fairly and freely without any form of favouritism that goes with politics.

“The candidate must have capacity to unite and mobilise the people and resources to win in an election, understand the yearnings of the people and has what it takes to lead a new Anambra that will impact positivity on the elderly, women, children and youth, “he said.

Ozigbo said that he was in the race for the governorship election in November 2021 to bring governance closer to the masses and make Anambra the true light of the nation.

“My mantra is ‘Anambra Chawapu’. By the grace of God, I will be that next governor and that will help tick the boxes of zoning, competency and unification of our people across all party lines, “he said.

