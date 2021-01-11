Bauchi lawmaker empowers 150 women petty traders to boost their businesses

By Ahmed. Kaigama

Misau (Bauchi ) Jan, 10, 2020 Alhaji Bakoji Bobbo, the member representing Chiroma constituency in the state House of Assembly, has empowered 150 women petty traders with N10,000 each, to support their businesses.

Speaking at the opening of the empowerment programme, on Sunday, in Misau, Bobbo noted that the financial support came at a time when many people were actually losing their daily incomes, due to the downturn in the economy.

He said the gesture was to encourage the women to be self reliant, while pledging his resolve to further empower women and youths in the constituency through capacity development initiatives.

The lawmaker further said the gesture was also in fulfilment of his campaign promises on empowerment, while asking the beneficiaries to use the token given to them to be self reliant.

According to him, the 150 beneficiaries were selected by a committee set up by stakeholders in the constituency.

“What we are doing is to see how we can show support for them. In Chiroma constituency, I have 8 wards that I’m covering,” Bobbo said.

Also speaking, Hajiya Amina Katagum, the Special Adviser to Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi state, assured the women in the state of the governor’s continued support to improving their livelihoods.

Similarly, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed, Chairman, Misau Local Government Area, commended the effort of the lawmaker for empowering women in his constituency to be self-reliant and called on him to sustain the empowerment programme.

Mrs Rashida Babangida, a beneficiary, thanked the legislator for the gesture, promising to make judicious use of the money, to effectively sustain her business.

