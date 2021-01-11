Buni commends military for repelling B/Haram insurgents during Gujba attack

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, Jan 10, 2021 Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has commended the Nigerian military forces for repelling Saturday’s Boko Haram attack on Gujba area of the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Damaturu by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor.

Buni stated that the determination of the security forces in pursuing the insurgents would change the narratives in the fight against insurgency with positive results.

“The resilience and gallantry of the military is highly commendable and must be appreciated to spur them to do more,” he stated.

The governor urged Nigerians to always appreciate and support security operatives in view of the overwhelming security challenges across the country.

Buni assured the security agencies of the support of the government and people of Yobe, saying: “this is a collective fight that we are all involved.

“Government will continue to provide the necessary support for us to have peace in the state.”

He urged the people to always provide useful and timely information on suspicious movements in their communities to government and security agencies to help in taking proactive measures.

He, however, expressed regrets over the number of casualties recorded during the attack and wished the injured quick recovery.

He promised that government would provide emergency support to the victims.

Buni directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide the needed assistance to the people of Gujba.

He further directed the agency to provide government with details of the destruction caused during the attack for necessary action.

