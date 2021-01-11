C/River Govt. starts preparations for 2021 Carnival

By George Odok

Calabar, Jan. 10, 2020 The Cross River Government says it will start early preparations for the 2021 Carnival Calabar to make up for the lost year of the festival.

Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Gov. Ben Ayade, said this in a statement on Sunday in Calabar.

Naija247news recalls that the carnival did not hold in 2020 following directive by the Federal Government against large crowd events in the country owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

“To kickstart the 2021 preparations, the state Governor, Ben Ayade, will in the first week of February, inaugurate a content development team.

“The team will have the core responsibility of working out modalities that will incorporate every aspect of entertainment into the carnival.

“The aim is to have a carnival that is richer in content, bigger, bolder and better organised,” he said.

“The same team will be saddled with the responsibility of organising 2021 event to mark the Valentine season,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...