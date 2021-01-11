China condemns foreign statement supporting Hong Kong troublemakers

Beijing, Jan. 11,2021 A Chinese central government spokesperson on Monday condemned a Hong Kong-related joint statement by U.S. Secretary of State, British Foreign Secretary and foreign ministers of countries including Australia and Canada.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the statement was a serious infringement on China’s internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.

The official said that the statement blatantly slandered the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

According to the spokesperson, the statement also interfered in the Hong Kong police’s law enforcement targeting suspected violations of the law by Benny Tai and others.

The statement also exposed the attempts to support anti-China elements who seek to destabilise Hong Kong using elections to endanger China’s national security, the spokesperson added.(

