COVID-19: Forum tasks business operators on collaboration, diversification

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Jan. 11, 2021 Edo International Business Forum (EIBF) has urged business operators in the country to embrace collaboration and diversification of their activities to remain afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Mrs Florence Onere, President of the forum, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Onere, who said the pandemic had impacted businesses negatively, maintained that the entrepreneurs needed to position their businesses to be more resilient during the pandemic.

She said business collaboration and diversification of activities would help promote business ideas, innovation, production and sales during the pandemic.

“Collaborating with other businesses is one way to lessen the impact of the pandemic on business activities.

“Business operators can work together to create a new product or service that is in high demand during the pandemic.

“Business operators can also pool resources and share costs, making affordable some initiatives or activities each could not undertake alone,’’ she said.

She also said business operators needed to study the economy and know the areas they could diversify to meet the needs of consumers during the pandemic.

“Business operators that diversify their operations will make more profit and have competitive advantage during the pandemic.

“Small and Medium Scale Enterprises can diversify into digital marketing as it is helping big firms continue their operations during the pandemic.’’

She added that the forum was assisting members with business information; training and financial opportunities to enable them thrive during the pandemic.

“We held a recognition award for members on Jan. 10 and it was an avenue to educate members on ways to remain in business during and after the pandemic,’’ she said.

